(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The highly anticipated 3D Action-RPG game Fera: The Sundered Tribes launches in Early Access on Steam.

With sweeping vistas and co-op aerial combat, this open world monster hunting survival RPG is the most ambitious title yet from indie studio Massive Damage.

- Ken Seto, CEO and co-founder of Massive Damage, Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Massive Damage, the Toronto-based indie studio behind the hit strategy RPG games Star Renegades and Halcyon 6, today launched its highly anticipated game, Fera: The Sundered Tribes in Early Access on Steam.

The game is available on Steam starting today at a limited-time discounted price to celebrate its first week of launch. The full 1.0 launch and additional platforms including Xbox are slated for next year.

In Fera: The Sundered Tribes players soar over the vibrant and vast landscapes in search of behemoths to battle. This 3D Action-RPG mixes elements of hunting and harvesting immense monsters, agile aerial combat, co-op gameplay, village building, and tribe leadership -- resulting in a thrilling post-apocalyptic fantasy.

Using their tether hook to gain altitude and speed, players will glide and grapple through the sweeping vistas and towering landscapes battling behemoths to protect and provide for their fledgling colony and its inhabitants. They must mine and forage for necessary resources and harvest the carcasses of their kill to collect meat, materials, and trophies used to craft weapons, armor, and shelter for their colony. Then build homes and crafting facilities with either a freeform base-building system or using pre-fab structures as players contribute to their fledgling village's happiness, stamina, and well-being.

“Seeing the excitement for our game build among streamers and the community has given us so much energy as we were gearing up for Early Access,” said Ken Seto, CEO and co-founder of Massive Damage, Inc.“We're eager to engage directly with our player community to discuss new gameplay ideas and other opportunities to improve the game experience as we strive toward Version 1.0 and beyond.”

Fera: The Sundered Tribes Early Access is a full-featured game with dozens of hours of content that includes:

- A huge open world with towering spires, deep valleys, and expansive landscapes to explore by foot and by air;

- Online cooperative combat for up to 8 players as you hunt and build together;

- 10+ Monster species to hunt, from smaller beasts to colossal creatures;

- 4 distinct Weapons classes with dozens of different weapons and armor to craft,

- Village building and tribe management;

- Stunning world design and art direction.

Additional areas to explore, monsters, classes, and other features will be released throughout Early Access with the full 1.0 launch slated for next year.

Fera: The Sundered Tribes Early Access for PC is available today on Steam for a limited-time 10% discount off the regular $29.99 USD price, with the full 1.0 version coming in 2025. The game is also planned for a full release on Xbox X/S with other leading consoles to follow.

Visit PlayFera to learn more about the game and sign up for news.

ABOUT MASSIVE DAMAGE, INC.

Founded by brothers Ken Seto and Garry Seto, Massive Damage is focused on building unique and compelling game experiences for all platforms. For more information, please visit .

Elizabeth Olson

Indie Angels Marketing Services

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Fera: The Sundered Tribes Launch Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.