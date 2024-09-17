Over 200 Dead In Myanmar Flooding From Typhone Yagi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Myanmar's state reported on Tuesday that at least 226 people have died in the past week due to floods and storms in the country.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 77 people have been reported missing following these natural disasters.

The Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-run newspaper, wrote that the severe storms, heavy rainfall, and floods have caused the most damage in Naypyidaw, the country's capital, as well as in major cities like Mandalay and Shan State.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that the floods destroyed 40,000 hectares of agricultural land and 26,700 homes.

UNICEF has also reported difficulties accessing flooded areas due to disruptions in telecommunications and transportation networks.

Recently, Southeast Asian countries have been hit by a massive storm called Yagi. This storm has brought heavy rains and severe flooding, leading to the deaths of nearly 300 people in Vietnam and 45 more in Thailand.

The heavy rains and flooding in Myanmar, exacerbated by the storm, highlight the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. Climate change significantly alters monsoon patterns, causing heavier and more prolonged rainfall in the region, which leads to devastating floods.

With Southeast Asia facing more frequent storms like Yagi, governments and international organizations must urgently address climate change's impact and improve disaster preparedness. Effective measures are needed to protect vulnerable populations and mitigate the destructive effects of extreme weather on communities and agricultural lands.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram