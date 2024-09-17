The Hive Apparel Launches, Bringing Fashion Collections With A Purpose To Marine City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Michigan-Based Start-Up Combines Style with Conservation Efforts, Offering Athleisure and Casual Collections While Supporting Bee Populations

MARINE CITY, Mich., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hive Apparel, Michigan's newest brand start-up, debuts its fashion collections, combining style with sustainability. Founded by a veteran and woman-owned husband-and-wife team, this new brand offers athleisure, casual fashion, and accessories while actively supporting bee conservation.











The Hive Apparel Logo

Central to The Hive Apparel's ethos is its dedication to integrating style, wellness, and conservation. Committed to saving the bees, the brand donates a percentage of its net profits to bee conservation efforts. The business provides a varied selection of fitness and wellness apparel, developed through collaborations with fashion influencers, ensuring that its offerings are both fashionable and functional, aligning with contemporary consumer needs and values.

Product Lines and Innovations

The Hive Apparel introduces three primary collections to cater to diverse customer needs:



Hive Fit Collection: High-performance athletic wear featuring breathable, moisture-wicking fabrics to keep you comfortable during any workout.

Hive Fab Collection: Chic, versatile pieces perfect for everyday wear, from sophisticated dresses to professional tops and accessories. Hive Curated Collection: Globally sourced fashion finds, offering unique styles for those looking to incorporate an international flair into their wardrobe.

Founded in the heart of Marine City, The Hive Apparel is deeply rooted in its local community. The founders, a veteran and woman-owned duo, are committed to using their platform to make a positive impact. A significant aspect of their mission involves charitable efforts toward bee conservation, with plans to donate a percentage of net profits to organizations such as The Bee Conservancy, Bee Informed Partnership, and Pollinator Partnership. This initiative is part of their broader goal to support the environment and promote sustainable practices.

“Our mission extends beyond fashion,” said the founders.“We're here to make a difference, both in the fashion industry and our ecosystem. By integrating charitable giving into our business model, we invite our customers to join us in supporting vital environmental causes.”









The Hive Apparel Founders

Customers are encouraged to explore The Hive Apparel's sustainable fashion collection and support their mission by shopping now. Each purchase not only supports local business but also contributes to global bee conservation efforts, aligning with the brand's philosophy of mindful living and community support.

For more information about The Hive Apparel and to view their latest collections, visit .

About The Hive Apparel

The Hive Apparel, located in Marine City, Michigan, specializes in athleisure wear, casual fashion, and accessories. Established by a husband and wife team with a strong community focus, the brand is committed to creating high-quality, sustainable fashion. Additionally, The Hive Apparel supports bee conservation and encourages mindful living. The company invites customers to support their efforts to improve the world, one outfit at a time.

Media Contact:

Joshua & Megan Elsholz

The Hive Apparel

586 246 7427

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: