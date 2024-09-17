AIR INDIA INAUGURATES DAILY, NON-STOP FLIGHTS TO KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 16 September 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, yesterday inaugurated its daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). The inaugural flight, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, landed at Kuala Lumpur at 2043 Hrs local time on 15 September 2024.



Kuala Lumpur makes Air India’s sixth destination in Southeast Asia, further strengthening its presence in the region and a steadily expanding global route network. Air India’s service to Kuala Lumpur offers a new flight option to an increasing number of travellers between India and Malaysia, and it opens new connections for Malaysian travellers to access Air India’s worldwide network that spans five continents.



Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, said: "As we inaugurate our Delhi-Kuala Lumpur route, we are not just connecting two cities; we are contributing to the growing exchange between two rich cultures and supporting bilateral trade and tourism. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard from India and Malaysia, as well as from North America and Europe who will now find a convenient way to connect to and from Kuala Lumpur via our hub in Delhi."





MENAFN17092024005232011781ID1108681873