Grandiose Showcases Pet Essentials: On-Ground Activation with An Exclusive App Discount

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Grandiose Supermarkets, a leading retailer of premium food and groceries, has long been a one-stop shop for all pet essentials. In celebration of International Dog Day, they launched a major on-ground campaign to showcase their extensive pet product range. From gourmet food and delectable treats to innovative toys and accessories, Grandiose offers everything to pamper your furry companions.



As part of this exciting campaign, Grandiose proudly presents "ONLY A DOGGIE NOSE."



A series of out-of-home posters with an unusual creative twist. The posters were coated with the aroma of most-loved doggie delights. It made the posters unmissable for doggies, leading dog owners to discover an embedded QR code on the posters that lead them to our Grandiose App for special discounts on doggie treats.







MENAFN17092024007345015853ID1108681862