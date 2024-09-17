Adsify Recognized As Top Performer In Amazon Catalyst Program In Q2 Of 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In Q2 2024, Adsify, an PPC Agency, was recognized as one of the top 3 performers in the Catalyst Program. Adsify has now been recognized for the third time in five quarters, showing the agency's commitment to assisting sellers in growing their profits using comprehensive Amazon ad strategies.



According to Himanshu, Co-Founder of Adsify, winning this award for the third time in just five quarters has made them very proud. It truly shows the dedication of our team and the success we have delivered for our clients. We are committed to investing in the necessary talent, procedures, and technology to continually enhance the value we bring to the brands we partner with.



Adsify has experienced quick expansion throughout its journey. In slightly more than a year, the team has grown from 5 members to 20, currently handling a portfolio of more than 60 clients. During this period, Adsify has assisted its customers in generating over INR 30 Crores in additional monthly gross merchandise sales (GMS).



As Adsify grows, the company remains dedicated to enhancing client service through technology investments. "In the upcoming months, we aim to introduce more automation in our day-to-day operations to enable the expansion of our strategies across all accounts," Himanshu elaborated. "We are thrilled to move forward and ensure that we provide our customers with improved outcomes."



Adsify expresses gratitude towards its clients, partners, and employees for their trust and collaboration that played a crucial role in the company's success. As the agency plans ahead, it stays dedicated to assisting sellers in achieving success on Amazon through advanced advertising options.



To request media information, please get in touch with:



Team responsible for promoting and advertising products or services.



Email: ...tal

Company :-Adsify Technologies

User :- Adsify Digital

Email :-...tal

Mobile:- 9990786137

Url :-