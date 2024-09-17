Russians Execute Ukrainian Prisoner Of War With Sword - Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reported another war crime committed by Russians - the execution by the sword of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Commissioner's Telegram .

“Another war crime - the Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with his hands tied with tape,” Lubinets said.

“The level of barbarism and bloodthirstiness is impossible to comprehend. Such actions are a gross violation of the Geneva relative to the of Prisoners of War,” he emphasized.

Russian strikes leave two people killed in Kherson region, including minor

According to the ombudsman, he has sent letters to international organizations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to record another violation of human rights by Russia.

Lubinets also emphasized that“such demonstrative executions are aimed at demoralizing Ukrainian society. However, seeing such actions, we must become even more determined in the fight against the aggressor.”

As reported by Ukrinform, a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) states that Russian military commanders approve the execution of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers who surrender.