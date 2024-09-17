Commercial Bank Holds EGM
Commercial bank held its Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting yesterday and approved the agenda item to amend Article 64 of the Bank's Articles of Association to comply with the controls for the distribution of interim dividends to shareholders (quarterly or semi-annually) issued by the Qatar financial Markets Authority's Board Decision No. (7) of 2023.
