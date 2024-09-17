Commercial Bank Holds EGM

Commercial held its Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting yesterday and approved the agenda item to amend Article 64 of the Bank's Articles of Association to comply with the controls for the distribution of interim dividends to (quarterly or semi-annually) issued by the Qatar Markets Authority's Board Decision No. (7) of 2023.

