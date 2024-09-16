Emperor Metals Inc. (OTCQB: EMAUF) (CSE: AUOZ) (FRA: 9NH) Seen As Standing Out In An Already Promising Sector

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The argument for investing in juniors has never been more compelling, for a number of reasons:



Serious economic pressures continue to push prices to historically unprecedented levels, with the spot price up roughly two-fold from the $1500 range that held for nearly a decade

Although there is often a delay between the price of metals and the price in associated stocks, gold juniors are expected to see, or are already seeing, a rise in and free cashflow . A trend further accelerated by a looming dearth of new, logistically viable discoveries sufficient to meet forward demand for the yellow metal

AI technology is beginning to revolutionize project site evaluation and the identification of high priority drill targets, making junior resource sector companies able to punch far above their own weight, with new and highly accurate analytical tools With the overall stock market facing increasingly uncertain prospects, the upward potential of juniors looks even more attractive and speculative retail investor's ability to sort the wheat from the chaff in the gold juniors could be just the ticket to reaping sizeable long-term returns

The trick, of course, is carefully vetting individual plays to determine if they have the right mix of core elements needed to stand out from the competition and also be truly attractive to sector heavyweights. The reason that Canada's

Emperor Metals (OTCQB: EMAUF) (CSE: AUOZ) (FRA: 9NH)

is seen as being in one of the strongest positions for a rising gold junior comes largely, though not exclusively, from the specifics behind the company's flagship Duquesne West Gold project, located in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec. Just as there are clear reasons for gold juniors to rise on investor radars, there are reasons for the significant edge given to Emperor.



First of all, the Duquesne project is located in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec (one of the most prolific and productive gold mining districts). A Tier 1 mining district with abundant historic as well as contemporary mining, Abitibi is home to some seriously impressive infrastructural development, with sector majors dotting the map all around Duquesne West studded with mines from the likes of Newmont (NYSE: NEM) and Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM) to name a few.

2011 historical inferred mineral resource estimate points to 727,000 ounces of high-grade gold at 5.42 g/t, and a robust average thickness of 5.71 meters in 4.171 million tonnes, based on a 3 g/t cutoff grade and 2.5 m minimum thickness.

The new open pit model shows multi-million oz of gold potential on top of the existing high-grade underground gold resource, granting Emperor Metals the enviable opportunity for multiple production scenarios.

Positive maiden 2023 drill results show some high-grade intercepts that nicely characterize the deposit and its potential:



10.8 m of 15.8 g/t Au



11.7 m of 5.63 g/t Au



10.65 m of 3.97 g/t Au



13.2 m of 3.8 g/t Au



3.65 m of 6.25 g/t Au

7.2 m of 2.8 g/t Au A fully funded drill program – 8.000 m drilling/assaying and 8,000 m of historical core assaying started May 2024, focused on the new open pit model:

Note: 16,000 m of drilling assays are expected soon. A new updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) is expected Q1, 2025 that could be transformative. Emperor is expecting to lower historic cutoff grade for this new MRE because gold is up 150% since the historic 2011 MRE, and adding...

