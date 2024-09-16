Rob Crawford Joins Ridgeway Partners As Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeway Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Crawford as a Partner in the firm's New York office. Mr. Crawford will be focusing on executive searches in the Private Equity, & Capital Markets, Officers, and Board of Directors verticals. With an extensive career spanning over 30 years in executive search and financial services, Crawford brings a wealth of experience in sourcing, managing, and executing senior-level searches for private equity and public corporate clients across a wide range of industries.

Rob Crawford joins Ridgeway Partners' New York office as a Partner in the Private Equity, Financial Officers, and Board of Directors practices.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to Ridgeway Partners. His deep expertise in private equity and financial leadership, coupled with his proven ability to deliver exceptional results for clients, aligns perfectly with our firm's strategic vision," said Charles Preusse, Managing Partner of Ridgeway Partners. "We are confident that Rob's leadership and insights will make an immediate impact on our clients and on the Ridgeway team."

Crawford has an extensive track record in advising C-suite executives and board members, particularly within the private equity sector. His deep understanding of the financial services landscape and vast network of senior-level executives will further enhance Ridgeway's capabilities in delivering top-tier talent solutions to its clients.

"Ridgeway's client-centric approach, stellar track record, and collaborative culture drew me to this firm," said Crawford. "I look forward to partnering with clients to provide the best human capital solutions for their critical talent needs with this exceptional team."

Prior to joining Ridgeway Partners, Rob held senior roles at Egon Zehnder, Diversified Search Group, and PierceGray.

About Ridgeway Partners

Ridgeway Partners, a privately-owned partnership, is an executive search firm focused on the Financial Services, Private Equity and Alternatives verticals. With 30 professionals across offices in New York, Boston and London, Ridgeway serves clients ranging in size from Fortune 50 institutions to private equity and venture-backed growth companies. Ridgeway is differentiated by its creativity, tenacity, responsiveness and our unparalleled track record of success.

Contact: BJ McLaughlin, 617-279-8054, [email protected]

SOURCE Ridgeway Partners

