Netcapital Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Management to Host Call on September 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netcapital (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the“Company”), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended July 31, 2024.

“This was a challenging quarter for us, driven primarily by a decrease in revenues for services that we provide in exchange for equity securities,” said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc.“However, we have taken what we believe are important steps to lay the groundwork for future opportunities. In May 2024, for example, we announced that our wholly-owned subsidiary, Netcapital Securities Inc. applied for broker-dealer registration with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”). We believe that by having a registered broker-dealer, it could create opportunities to expand our revenue base by hosting and generating additional fees from Reg A+ and Reg D offerings on the Netcapital platform. In addition, in July 2024, we announced the launch of our beta version of a secondary trading platform through the Templum ATS to a closed group of users. This secondary trading platform has been designed to provide investors who purchase stock through the Netcapital funding portal with the potential for secondary trading through access to the Templum ATS.”

The operation of the Templum ATS remains subject to extensive regulation and oversight. Any regulatory delays or objections will result in delays in our ability to launch the proposed secondary trading platform, if at all.

Netcapital Securities Inc.'s application to become a registered broker-dealer remains subject to regulatory approval and/or licensing from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). No assurance can be given as to when or if such approvals may be granted or when, if at all, Netcapital will be able to expand the services it offers.

First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights



Revenue decreased approximately 91% year-over-year to $142,227, compared to revenue of $1,519,809 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Total funding portal revenues (consisting of portal fees, listing fees and a 1% equity fee) decreased approximately 62% year-over-year to $142,056 compared to $375,856 in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Operating loss of ($2,508,237) for the first quarter fiscal 2025 as compared to ($749,020) for the first quarter fiscal 2024, an increase of 235%

Net loss of ($2,527,170) in the first quarter fiscal 2025, compared to net loss of ($491,655), for the same period in the prior year, an increase of 414%

Loss per share of ($5.10) in the first quarter year ended July 31, 2024, increased approximately 11% compared to loss per share of ($4.61) for the same period in the prior year. As of July 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $855,181.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Participant access: 844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138

Conference entry code: 844301

For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2024, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NETCAPITAL INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS