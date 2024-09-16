Evidnt Integrates Their Audience Targeting With The Trade Desk

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evidnt, a leading data intelligence for CPG brands and marketers, is thrilled to announce its seamless integration with The Trade Desk, a global leader in programmatic advertising. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in advancing data-driven advertising capabilities, providing advertisers with unprecedented insights, enhanced performance, and real-time optimization.

With this integration, Evidnt's robust data solutions will now be fully accessible within The Trade Desk's industry-leading platform. Advertisers can effortlessly harness Evidnt's high-quality, actionable data to refine targeting strategies, adapt campaigns to real-time sales trends, and unlock new levels of advertising efficiency.

"This partnership opens up exciting new possibilities for advertisers looking to leverage cutting-edge data to make smarter, faster decisions," said Alex Andreyev, CEO of Evidnt. "By integrating directly with The Trade Desk, we are empowering CPG marketers to access the insights they need, precisely when they need them, driving superior results and maximizing their return on investment."

Key Benefits of the Integration



Precision Targeting: Evidnt's advanced audience segmentation and behavioral insights will allow advertisers to sharpen their targeting, reaching the most relevant consumers at the most opportune times.

Real-Time Data Synchronization: Continuous, real-time data updates ensure that advertising campaigns remain agile and responsive to shifting sales trends.

Streamlined Operations: Advertisers will benefit from an intuitive, seamless workflow that simplifies the process of accessing Evidnt's data directly within The Trade Desk's user-friendly platform. Sales Lift through Privacy-Forward Measurement: Brands can now measure the true impact of a larger scale of impressions, thanks to Evidnt's privacy-forward measurement and analytics. This enables advertisers to understand better how increased exposure drives sales lift, providing valuable insights into campaign performance without compromising consumer privacy.

Driving Proven Success for Major Brands

Evidnt has already demonstrated success in leveraging The Trade Desk's platform to drive substantial incremental sales for Fortune 500 brands, including Constellation Brands, Coca-Cola, and Unilever. This new integration enhances speed, ease of access, and optimization across all inventory partners on The Trade Desk, further amplifying its impact on advertising performance.

"Evidnt's data capabilities are a perfect fit for our platform, bringing an added layer of precision and actionable insight to our clients," said Max Jaffe, Director of Trading at The Trade Desk and former Head of Programmatic at GroupM. "We are excited to see the positive impact this integration will have across the advertising ecosystem."

Revolutionizing Programmatic Advertising

This collaboration is set to redefine how advertisers approach programmatic buying, offering unmatched transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in their campaigns. The seamless integration between Evidnt and The Trade Desk will empower marketers to reach new heights in performance-driven advertising.

For more information about the integration and its transformative benefits, visit Evidnt or contact us at [email protected] .

About Evidnt

Evidnt is a leading data intelligence platform dedicated to helping businesses unlock the power of data through actionable insights and advanced analytics. With cutting-edge technology and a focus on innovation, Evidnt enables its clients to make data-driven decisions that drive tangible business outcomes.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a global technology company that empowers advertising buyers through a self-service, cloud-based platform. From video to display, mobile, and connected TV, The Trade Desk enables advertisers to manage and optimize digital campaigns across a variety of formats and devices with unparalleled precision.

SOURCE Evidnt

