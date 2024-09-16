Flash Floods Cause Financial Losses In Parwan
CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): Flash floods destroyed about 40 residential houses, crops on 328 acres of land and washed away five water heads and a kilometer road in central Parwan province, an official said on Monday.
Maulvi Abdul Alim Afzali, director of natural disasters preparedness department, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Initial figures suggest that recent flash floods destroyed 40 residential houses, two shops, five water heads, a 1km road in the province.”
He said flash floods also washed away crops on 328 acres of land and killed five animals.
He added a technical team has been dispatched to Salang district to provide the affected-people with assistance.
Flash floods hit some parts of Charikar, the provincial capital and Salang district yesterday (Sunday).
