Four Dead, Two Injured In Azraq Road Accident
Date
9/16/2024 2:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- - The Public Security Directorate's spokesperson said that two cars collided in the Azraq area heading towards Al-Omari Bridge, killing four persons, including one Aran national and injuring two other Arab citizens.
A tip concerning an accident between two vehicles
in the Azraq region heading towards Al-Omari Bridge prompted specialized teams from the Zarqa Governorate Police
and Civil Defense, according to a statement released by the the spokesperson.
A traffic investigation was launched to ascertain the cause of the collision, and the spokesperson verified that Civil Defense cadres administered the required first aid to the injured and transported them to the closest hospital. The deceased were taken to Zarqa Governmental Hospital.
