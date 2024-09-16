CRA Showcases Role In Qatar's Technological Future At Conteq Expo 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) is participating in the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ Expo 2024), which is being held at the Qatar National Centre until September 18.



This prominent event focuses on the latest innovations in construction and service technologies and features leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the globe.



Participants will discuss the latest developments aimed at driving digital transformation, promoting sustainability, and increasing productivity across various sectors.



The expo highlights cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and smart infrastructure solutions, providing a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, which will help shape the future of technology in construction.



The exhibition highlights CRA's commitment to providing advanced infrastructure that supports Qatar's digital transformation goals. At its booth, CRA showcases its pivotal role in developing Qatar's infrastructure, with a focus on the Standard on Inbuilding Wiring it has previously issued.



This standard aims to urge property developers, consultants, and building owners to work with licensed telecom Service Providers, and follow the specifications stipulated in the document's framework at an early stage, each according to its responsibilities.



Commenting on the event, Ali al-Suwaidi, Technical Affairs Department Director at CRA, stated: "Our participation in ConteQ Expo 2024 is a significant opportunity to highlight the central role technology plays in advancing the construction and services sectors. The reliance on advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things and AI, has become essential for improving project efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the sustainability of infrastructure.



“In this regard, we have issued Standard on Inbuilding Wiring to ensure alignment of technological infrastructure with international standards. These guidelines improve the end-user experience and enhance the overall quality of services in real estate projects.”



He added: "Promoting innovation and sustainability in this vital sector aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030.



“Through this exhibition, we aim to strengthen collaboration with our partners in the construction sector to ensure the application of best practices that contribute to developing a more connected and efficient environment, supporting the country's digital transformation and establishing smart and sustainable infrastructure."

