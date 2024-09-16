Scenthound Announces Debut Of Daily Dental Support Expands Brand's Houndswell® Retail Line

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Pet Leader Prioritizes Optimal Pet Care Through Continued Innovation of Services and Products

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

As a category creator in the pet industry that prioritizes hygiene and routine dog care, Scenthound announces the expansion of its retail line, Houndswell ®, exclusively available in its Scenters. The nation's leading dog wellness franchise has rolled out Daily Support, a dental supplement developed to combat periodontal in dogs.

To celebrate the launch, the brand is offering a BOGO promotion; buy one bottle (45-day supply), get one 50% off through October 31st.

Houndswell Daily Dental Support

Continue Reading

Setting the Standard in Pet Care

With pet wellness at the forefront of Scenthound's mission, Houndswell is a line of hygiene and wellness products designed to keep dogs healthy inside and out. The lineup was developed exclusively for Scenthound to offer at-home care solutions that complement the services they provide. The portfolio of products is veterinarian-grade and addresses overall pet health including skin and coat care, ear health, and now dental hygiene.

"We want to ensure that dog parents are equipped with the solutions they need to maintain their dog's health and hygiene at home between Scenthound visits. The Houndswell line is about taking further strides toward enhancing the overall health and well-being of the pets in our care," says Jessica Vogel, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Scenthound. "For instance, most dog parents don't know that up to 90% of dogs over the age of two already have some form of periodontal disease – but with proper dental hygiene, it can be prevented. We are on a mission to educate pet parents and help dogs live longer happier lives, and Houndswell's Daily Dental Support is a step towards that goal."

Prioritizing Dental Health in Pets

Focused on health and hygiene, Scenthound saw a gap in the dental care sector, so the pet franchise partnered with trusted veterinarians and industry leading manufacturers to offer a product that addresses this issue for its customers.

Formulated with responsibly sourced organic kelp, the supplement was developed to promote cleaner, healthier teeth and gums. The active ingredient contains a good bacteria that produces an enzyme which helps fight plaque and tartar build-up that can lead to bad breath, tooth loss, and even more serious health conditions.

Scenthound's Scenter Manager, Emerald, spoke on the positive difference that Daily Dental Support had on her dog Meeko's teeth.

"We were shocked by the change in his breath in just the first few days.

After the first three weeks, we noticed a decrease in the plaque and tartar build-up especially around his back molars.

By week six, his oral health had completely changed! No more stinky breath and his plaque and tartar have reduced immensely!"

With the pet industry expected to reach nearly $428 billion by 2032, the addition of another revenue stream serves as an added benefit to both prospective and existing franchisees within the system. Because of concepts like Scenthound that prioritize elongating the lifespans of pets, the industry is expected to see an increase in sales fueled by the continued growth of the pet population within the United States.

To learn more about the brand, visit or follow the brand on Instagram and LinkedIn . To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit .

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound , the nation's first dog wellness franchise concept, offers monthly hygiene services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand's services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external well-being following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 279 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 25 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit .

About Houndswell ®

Launched in 2023, Houndswell® is a new line of hygiene and wellness products designed to keep dogs healthy inside and out. The products are veterinarian-grade and focus on wellness and prevention, addressing both overall health and specific issues such as skin and coat care, ear hygiene, and dental health. Houndswell is a pet wellness brand with products specifically curated to support and maintain the health and wellness of dogs throughout their lifetimes. The brand is positioned to support the ongoing care that dog owners can provide their dogs in between their visits to Scenthound.

Media Contact :

Lauren Kirkley

Fishman Public Relations

[email protected]

847.945.1300

SOURCE Scenthound

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED