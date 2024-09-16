Special Olympics Georgia To Host The 19Th Annual Duck Pluck

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special Georgia (SOGA) will hold its 19th annual Duck Pluck on Wednesday, September 18th, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. on Live! 12,000 yellow rubber ducks that individuals, businesses and partners throughout the community have adopted, will be present at the Special Olympics Georgia office in Norcross, GA, waiting to be one of the lucky plucks. SOGA is proud to host the annual Duck Pluck event, which assists in covering expenses for to participate in State Winter, Summer, and Fall Games. The lucky owners of these ducks will win one of many prizes including VISA gift cards.

Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow's Tavern, Dunwoody Country Club and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank our Platinum State Sponsors: Coca-Cola and Knights of Columbus for their dedication to our events, and their support and loyalty to our athletes.

Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank the Presenting Sponsors for the 19th Annual Duck Pluck: Rooms To Go Foundation, Winter Construction, and Risk Placement Services, Inc. Thank you to all Sponsors for the event including: Rooms to Go Foundation, Winter Construction Company, Risk Placement Services, Inc., Inwood Holdings, Allied World, Knights of Columbus Council #13217, BECA IT Company, Ace Electric, Inc., Kids R' Kids International, Inc., The Hometown Foundation, Inc., Special Olympics, Inc., Rhino Shield, LCG Associates, Restart320, GIVE LIVELY Foundation, Inc., uBack Inc., Pet Suites, John C. James Lee L. Snedeker, Saint Patrick Catholic Church, and Highwoods Properties. Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors, the 19th Annual Duck Pluck would not be possible.

For more information on all event logistics for the 19th Annual Duck Pluck, please contact Elizabeth Joyce at ... .



About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)

SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 18,546 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit .



