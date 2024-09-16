Jump Wins Three“Wealthies” At The 2024 Wealthmanagement Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jump Co-Founders Parker Ence and Tim Chaves

Jump App Logo

Celebrated for“Innovation - New Application,"“Disruptors - Technology," and“Advisor's Choice” in Wealth Management Technology

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jump , a leading provider of AI solutions for advisors, was announced as the winner of three“Wealthies” at the 2024 Wealth Management Awards . An expert panel of independent judges selected the company to top the - Disruptors, Innovation - New Applications, and Advisor Choice - Disruptors categories. Jump CEO Parker Ence and CTO Adam Kirk accepted the awards Thursday evening in New York City.Now in its 10th year, the WealthManagement Industry Awards program honors outstanding achievements by standout companies, organizations and individuals in the wealth management industry. Over 1,000 entries were received from over 400 companies for this year's awards, with over 500 industry executives attending the awards ceremony.Winners were selected based on quantitative measures, including scope, scale, adoption, and feature set, as well as qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity, and new methods of delivery.After the event, Jump was further recognized by WealthManagement alongside Envestnet, Orion, Cambridge, Nitrogen, MyVest, Apex, and Summit as one of a few“standout” companies to win multiple categories.“We are proud of these wins because they highlight Jump's product leadership, technology, and intense team effort in bringing new and practical AI capabilities to financial advisors,” said Parker Ence, CEO and Co-founder at Jump.“Our mission is to help advisors and their clients thrive in the age of AI, so we were happy to be recognized for Jump's progress towards this goal by industry experts and advisors alike.”Award Wins:* Disruptors - Technology: Acknowledging Jump's role in challenging traditional methods within the wealth management industry through its groundbreaking AI-powered solutions, which apply AI to the full client meeting cycle for significant time savings for advisors and an elevated client and advisor experience.* Innovation - New Applications: Recognizing Jump's development of innovative applications that streamline meeting administration, compliance logging, and client communication.* Advisors Choice Award in the Technology Disruptors category: Voted directly by advisors, this award reflects the preference and trust of financial advisors who have experienced the power of Jump's solutions for themselves.As the only company of its kind selected as a Finalist and then 3x Winner, these awards reflect Jump's position as the leading Advisor AI Meeting Assistant, applying generative AI in an innovative, practical, and safe way to the advisor/client meeting cycle.About JumpJump is the leading AI-driven platform tailored for wealth managers and financial advisors, automating note-taking, follow up tasks, meeting prep, CRM updates, financial planning data extraction, and more. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Jump slashes meeting-related administration time by up to 90% for Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and Broker-Dealer (BD) teams while elevating the client and advisor experience. Trusted by thousands of financial advisors at the nation's leading firms, Jump is fully customizable, secure and compliant, designed for ease of use, and seamlessly integrates with the advisor technology stack. For more information, visit / .

