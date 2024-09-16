Gary Marcus Says We Must Taming Silicon Valley As AI Looms Large

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gary MarcusNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Is AI the savior of humanity or a looming disaster waiting to happen? This Thursday, September 19th, at 5:00 PM, the Sustainable Center presents "The Promise and Peril of AI," a can't-miss face-off between Gary Marcus, the renowned AI skeptic, and Raffi Krikorian, Chief Technical Officer of Engineering at Emerson Collective and host of the Technically Optimistic podcast.In this explosive conversation, Gary Marcus will pull back the curtain on Silicon Valley's AI empire, exposing how Big Tech is profiting while putting society on a dangerous path. His latest book, Taming Silicon Valley: How Big Tech is Taking Advantage of Us, How AI is Making it Worse, and How We Can Create a Thriving, AI-Positive World, warns of privacy collapse, mass unemployment, and democracy on the brink of collapse. Marcus argues that without bold action, we're headed for an AI-fueled dystopia.Limited free tickets are available at TINYURL/AIbookEventLeading the conversation is Raffi Krikorian, the host of Technically Optomiistic and Emerson Collective CEO . Krikorian is a seasoned technologist who believes AI can be harnessed for good. With experience leading Uber's driverless car program and shaping Twitter's infrastructure, Krikorian will argue that AI holds the keys to revolutionizing society for the better. Whether it's through advancements in healthcare or climate action, Krikorian will challenge Marcus' concern and and explore why AI is more of an opportunity than a threat-if managed properly.This isn't just a talk; it's a battle of visions for our AI-driven future. With a potential Kamala Harris presidency looming, the stakes for AI regulation couldn't be higher. Will the next administration rise to the challenge, or will Silicon Valley continue to dictate the rules?Expect fireworks and tough questions as Marcus and Krikorian clash over what AI means for all of us-our jobs, our privacy, our very way of life. With a potential Kamala Harris presidency on the horizon, the stakes for AI regulation couldn't be higher. Will the next administration rise to the challenge, or will Silicon Valley continue to dictate the rules? Attendees will have the rare chance to ask direct questions during the lively Q&A session that follows.About Gary Marcus: Gary Marcus is a cognitive scientist, author, and entrepreneur known for his critical perspectives on artificial intelligence. He is a Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Neural Science at New York University (NYU) and the founder of Robust, an AI research company. Marcus is widely recognized for his work in AI and cognitive science, and he has been a vocal advocate for stronger AI governance to ensure responsible development and use of AI technologies.About Raffi Krikorian: Raffi Krikorian is the Chief Technical Officer of Engineering at Emerson Collective, where he focuses on using technology and data to promote social good. He has held pivotal roles in technology, including as the first CTO of the Democratic National Committee and leading Uber's driverless car program. His work today leverages innovative technology to rethink societal systems and improve lives.About The Sustainable Media Center: The Sustainable Media Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering positive change in the media landscape, with a focus on empowering young media consumers and creators. The Center supports NextGen activists with resources to demand better and more responsible use of technology.Event Details:Date: Thursday, September 19th, 2024Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM ESTLocation: P&T Knitwear Bookstore, 180 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002Presented by: The Sustainable Media CenterTo secure limited Free Tickets:

