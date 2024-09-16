Internal Audit Conference Explores How Internal Audit Teams And AI Practitioners Are Deploying AI To Drive Value And ROI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Future is Now: Real World Applications of AI in Internal Audit is a one-day to be held on October 24 at Seattle University.

Senior executives from Amazon, Deloitte, Microsoft, PwC, T-Mobile and more to present at 'The Future is Now: Real World Applications of AI in Internal Audit'.

- Gabe Saucedo, Department Chair for Accounting, Seattle UniversitySEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“How can AI be used for internal audit?”“What are the best AI tools for internal auditors?”“How to use generative AI in internal audit?”“Can internal audit be automated?”“How should we audit, or risk assess the use of AI by our stakeholders?”These are a few of the most common queries about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the internal audit world. The one-day 2024 Seattle University internal audit and data analytics conference on October 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seattle University, will cover the latest insights and perspectives from leading audit, compliance, and AI practitioners..'The Future is Now : Real World Applications of AI in Internal Audit' explores how internal audit teams are building their audit data analytics muscle using AI and creating value. It will cover how they are innovating and building AI use cases while creating strong return-on-investment (ROI). The full agenda and list of speakers can be found on the conference site ; interested attendees can sign up on the registration page .The conference is aimed at executives who run a data analytics department or are just starting one. Senior audit executives and AI practitioners speaking at the conference represent Amazon, Deloitte, Microsoft, PwC, T-Mobile, and more.Confirmed speakers include:+ Casey Kacirek, National AI Risk Leader for Deloitte's Advisory Group+ Indrasis Mondal, VP of Data at Niche, Analytics and AI Leader+ Lynette Richman, Chief Audit Executive, or an Internal Audit AI Leader at Amazon+ Brian Foster, Chief Audit Executive at ServiceNow+ Mudit Gupta, Partner at PwC+ Shyam Dhanuka, Worldwide Compliance Lead - CE&S Business at Microsoft+ Michael Kinsley, Senior Program Manager, Risk & Compliance at T-MobileSubject matter experts from Seattle University who will be presenting include Audit Data Analytics Adjunct Professor Steven Mar; Professor of Law Mark Chinen, who teaches the 'law' of artificial intelligence; and Irina Voloshin, Director of Institutional Research."The emergence of artificial intelligence upon the advancement of data analytics proves any rumored disappearance of the audit profession to be radically incorrect," says Albers Accounting Department Chair Gabe Saucedo. "What is gone, however, is the sole stereotype of a single, typical churn and burn numbers auditor.""The dynamics of accounting and technology will continue to spur more critical thinking and the integration of systems making auditors, and their vast skillsets, more desirable than ever before.”The annual internal audit conference is organized by Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics in partnership with the Seattle chapters of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Seattle and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

