Azerbaijani Artists Enchant Audience At Int'l Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A gala concert program featuring Azerbaijani artists has been organised during the third International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival held in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The event was represented by the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre operating under the auspices of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye in partnership with the Antalya Association for Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity.

During the festival, a grand concert was held with performances by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Azərin, soloist of Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Turkiye, Vusala Asgarova, Khazar Folk Dance Ensemble, and tar player Parviz Musayev. The concert showcased a rich array of national and folk music, adding a vibrant touch to the event.

Songs dedicated to themes such as unity among the Turkic world, homeland, and the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were performed, along with traditional Azerbaijani dances like "Azerbaijan Suite" and "Jangi." The artists received enthusiastic applause and chants of unity from the audience gathered at the festival venue.

After the concert, Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre, Samir Abbasov, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event and emphasised the importance of the unity between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, as well as among all Turkic-speaking nations, for the progress of both countries.

This year, the festival was held at the picturesque Düzlerçamı Karaman picnic area in Döşemealtı, surrounded by Antalya's unique natural beauty. The event attracted over 350,000 visitors, setting a new record.

For three days, the festival drew significant interest not only from local residents but also from tourists in Antalya.

Countries such as Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, among others, participated in the festivities.

Additionally, nations including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Greece, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Romania, Georgia, China, and Ukraine were also represented.

The primary objective of the festival is to comprehensively convey the Yoruk culture to future generations, showcasing their rich traditions, music, and lifestyle. Through a vibrant display of performances and cultural activities, the festival serves as a platform to celebrate and promote the heritage and unity of the Yoruk community and Turkic peoples.

For the first time this year, an Azerbaijani national tent was set up within the festival, showcasing artistic samples, handicrafts, carpets, souvenirs, various traditional clothing items, including our headscarves, as well as musical examples that belong to our country.

In the tent created by the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye and the Antalya Association for Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity, carpets from different parts of Azerbaijan, household items reflecting the rural lifestyle, traditional clothing, and publications related to the country-including those depicting the Second Garabagh War were on display.

The Azerbaijani tent garnered significant interest from festival visitors, where guests were provided with information about the country, traditional clothing and accessories, musical instruments, and the magnificent nature and tourism, along with offerings of the national sweets.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr