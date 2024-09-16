Azerbaijani Artists Enchant Audience At Int'l Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival

A gala concert program featuring Azerbaijani artists has been
organised during the third International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen
Festival held in Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The event was represented by the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre
operating under the auspices of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye
in partnership with the Antalya Association for Azerbaijani Culture
and Solidarity.
During the festival, a grand concert was held with performances
by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Azərin, soloist of Azerbaijani
Cultural Center in Turkiye, Vusala Asgarova, Khazar Folk Dance
Ensemble, and tar player Parviz Musayev. The concert showcased a
rich array of national and folk music, adding a vibrant touch to
the event.
Songs dedicated to themes such as unity among the Turkic world,
homeland, and the brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkiye were
performed, along with traditional Azerbaijani dances like
"Azerbaijan Suite" and "Jangi." The artists received enthusiastic
applause and chants of unity from the audience gathered at the
festival venue.
After the concert, Director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre,
Samir Abbasov, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the event
and emphasised the importance of the unity between Turkiye and
Azerbaijan, as well as among all Turkic-speaking nations, for the
progress of both countries.
This year, the festival was held at the picturesque Düzlerçamı
Karaman picnic area in Döşemealtı, surrounded by Antalya's unique
natural beauty. The event attracted over 350,000 visitors, setting
a new record.
For three days, the festival drew significant interest not only
from local residents but also from tourists in Antalya.
Countries such as Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan,
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern
Cyprus, among others, participated in the festivities.
Additionally, nations including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia,
Greece, North Macedonia, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran, Iraq,
Romania, Georgia, China, and Ukraine were also represented.
The primary objective of the festival is to comprehensively
convey the Yoruk culture to future generations, showcasing their
rich traditions, music, and lifestyle. Through a vibrant display of
performances and cultural activities, the festival serves as a
platform to celebrate and promote the heritage and unity of the
Yoruk community and Turkic peoples.
For the first time this year, an Azerbaijani national tent was
set up within the festival, showcasing artistic samples,
handicrafts, carpets, souvenirs, various traditional clothing
items, including our headscarves, as well as musical examples that
belong to our country.
In the tent created by the Azerbaijani Cultural Centre operating
under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye and the Antalya
Association for Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity, carpets from
different parts of Azerbaijan, household items reflecting the rural
lifestyle, traditional clothing, and publications related to the
country-including those depicting the Second Garabagh War were on
display.
The Azerbaijani tent garnered significant interest from festival
visitors, where guests were provided with information about the
country, traditional clothing and accessories, musical instruments,
and the magnificent nature and tourism, along with offerings of the
national sweets.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr