SONSIEL And The DAISY Foundationtm Announce Inaugural Awards For Nursing Leadership In Innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SONSIEL - the Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, & Leaders and The DAISY Foundation are proud to announce the launch of two prestigious awards recognizing nurses who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and innovation in healthcare: The SONSIEL DAISY Nurse Leader Award in Innovation and The SONSIEL DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in Innovation.Nominations for both awards will open on September 16, 2024, with the submission period closing on January 31, 2025. These awards seek to honor nurses who are transforming healthcare through groundbreaking innovations and leadership that formalizes a path to hear ideas and provides the needed resources to develop ideas that improve patient outcomes and enhance nursing practice.“These awards reflect the essential role of nurses as key drivers of healthcare innovation,” said Nico Sciasci, MS, FIEL, Executive Director at SONSIEL.“We are excited to celebrate the remarkable contributions of nurses leading the way in transforming the nursing profession and healthcare delivery.”Award CategoriesThe SONSIEL DAISY Nurse Leader Award in Innovation: This award recognizes a nurse leader who has shown exemplary leadership in creating a culture of innovation within a health system, contributing to a psychologically safe workplace culture that welcomes an innovative practice environment to positively impact healthcare systems, patient care, and nursing practice.The SONSIEL DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in Innovation: This award honors a nurse who has spearheaded innovative ideas, technologies, or practices that have had a meaningful and measurable impact on healthcare delivery.A distinguished panel of judges from nursing, healthcare innovation, and academia will review all nominations and select the recipients. Both awardees will be invited to celebrate at the annual THInC – The Healthcare Innovation Conference, held in Philadelphia on April 24-25, 2025, where they will be honored during a special reception.How to NominateHealthcare professionals, colleagues, and patients are encouraged to submit nominations for nurses who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in their fields. Nomination guidelines and submission criteria can be found at .“Nurses are uniquely positioned to drive innovation in healthcare, as their insights come from direct, compassionate engagement with patients and families. Through these awards, we are not only recognizing innovation but also empowering nurses to be the change-makers in healthcare,” said Deb Zimmermann, CEO of The DAISY Foundation.“By celebrating these extraordinary leaders and innovators, we hope to inspire advances in patient care and nursing practice.”About SONSIELSONSIEL - The Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs, & Leaders is a global organization dedicated to empowering nurses as innovators to advance healthcare delivery. SONSIEL supports nurses through education, mentorship, and collaboration to foster innovation within the nursing profession and healthcare.About The DAISY FoundationThe DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from Nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses, an evidenced-based means of providing Nurse recognition and thanking Nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.In addition to the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, the Foundation expresses gratitude to the nursing profession internationally in nearly 7,000 healthcare facilities and schools of nursing with recognition programs that honor and celebrate Nurses, Nurse-led Teams and Nurse Leaders, in whatever role they serve, throughout their careers from Nursing Student through Lifetime Achievement and through the J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects and Medical Mission Grants. More information is available at .For more information about the SONSIEL - DAISY Foundation Awards for Nursing Leadership in Innovation, please visit sonsiel/DAISY

