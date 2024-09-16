Universal Pest & Termite With A New Location In Virginia Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Effective Pest Control

Termite chesapeake virginia

Safe | Effective Ant Pest Control

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Universal Pest & Termite Expands with New Location in Virginia BeachUniversal Pest & Termite is excited to announce the opening of its newest location at 1620 Centerville Turnpike, Suite 109, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23464. This expansion allows us to better serve our community with expert pest and termite control services.With a reputation for providing effective and reliable pest control solutions, Universal Pest & Termite specializes in protecting homes and businesses from unwanted pests and termites. Our services are designed to offer peace of mind to our customers, ensuring their properties remain pest-free without the hassle of long-term contracts."We are thrilled to open our new location in Virginia Beach," said Brittany Baine of Universal Pest & Termite. "Our goal is to provide top-notch pest and termite control services that are both effective and convenient for our clients. This new office allows us to bring our expertise to even more homeowners and businesses in the area."At Universal Pest & Termite, we believe in a customer-first approach. Our team of highly trained professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized solutions tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether dealing with common household pests or protecting against termite infestations, we offer comprehensive services that prioritize safety and effectiveness.About Universal Pest & Termite:Universal Pest & Termite has been a trusted name in pest control services for over 24 years. We offer a range of services, including pest control, termite protection, and prevention plans, all designed to meet the needs of our clients without locking them into long-term contracts. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets us apart as a leader in the industry.At Universal Pest & Termite, we are a family-owned company serving Virginia Beach, Newport News, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Williamsburg, Portsmouth, Suffolk and other cities in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. We are not a franchise, and we do not have corporate owners. Our company is simply a family that takes pride in looking out for other families in our area.For over two decades, our team has prevented and eliminated all kinds of pest infestations. We specialize in pest control for termites, ants, cockroaches, mosquitoes, spiders, bed bugs, and rodents. Our capable team also performs moisture control, home structural repairs, insulation services, and air duct cleaning.If you are searching for a professional to take on pests and protect your home, let us be your first call. We make same-day appointments and offer free estimates. Quality services with upfront prices? Expect nothing less from Universal Pest & Termite.For more information about our services or to schedule an appointment, visit our new location at 1620 Centerville Turnpike, Suite 109, Virginia Beach, VA 23464, or contact us at 757-502-0200 or ....Media Contact:Brittany Baine757-502-0200...

George Pilkington

Universal Pest & Termite, Inc.

+1 7575020200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.