Netskope Names Wes Simons Senior Vice President, North America Sales

Netskope , a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), today announced the appointment of longtime cybersecurity sales leader Wes Simons as Senior Vice President, North America Sales. Simons will manage all sales teams in Netskope's largest market as customer demand increases for Netskope One, the company's industry-leading converged SASE .

With over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity sales, Simons has built, led, and executed with top-performing go-to-market teams throughout the world. He joins Netskope following several years as head of security sales for the Americas at Google, where he held responsibility for Google's full security portfolio across the region. Earlier, he led the regional field organization at Mandiant (acquired by Google) as SVP, Americas Sales, and before that led the global solution specialist organization at FireEye. Simons has also held executive sales leadership positions at Secureworks, Proofpoint, and Symantec.

"As our win and growth rates clearly show, the world's most discerning enterprise technology teams are adopting Netskope to modernize their security and network infrastructure and operations behind the power of a single, simplified platform approach," said Raphaël Bousquet, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Channel, Netskope. "Wes is one of the most accomplished sales leaders in security, and we're delighted to welcome him to drive next-level scale in North America, our largest market."

"Netskope has become dominant in some of the hottest markets in technology thanks to a bold technology vision, the ability to adapt and execute, and a once-in-a-generation culture," said Wes Simons. "I am very excited to join the team and continue to achieve the best outcomes across North America as we deliver the next phase of Netskope's amazing journey."

Simons' appointment continues the expansion of Netskope's regional sales leadership team in North America, which in recent quarters also welcomed VP, NAM West Kris Vande Loo, and VP, NAM East Matthew Schaner, both formerly of Zscaler.

The world's top technology analysts, including Gartner , IDC and Forrester , continuously validate Netskope as a leader in SASE, SSE and zero trust, helping organizations address their most critical cloud, SaaS, web, and private application security needs as well as their most persistent network performance challenges, all at once.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope One platform and its patented Zero Trust Engine provide optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to reduce risk and gain unrivaled visibility into any cloud, SaaS, web, and private application activity-providing security and accelerating performance without compromise. Learn more at netskope.

