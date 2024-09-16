Gogo Business Aviation And Airshare Announce Multi-Year Agreement To Provide Upgraded Connectivity

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Gogo Business (NASDAQ: GOGO ) and Airshare – one of the fastest-growing private aviation operators – have entered a multi-year inflight connectivity agreement that provides Airshare aircraft management clients an option to install Gogo AVANCE , Gogo 5G , and Gogo Galileo , the company's Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) broadband satellite service.

"We are focused on delivering a best-in-class experience for everyone who flies with us, whether it be for business or leisure," said John Owen, president and CEO of Airshare. "Secure, dependable connectivity has never been more essential for those flying private with us.

Wi-Fi performance for both our Managed and Fractional fleets, and we're excited to be offering these new upgrade options from Gogo," Owen added. "Having worked together for several years we're extremely confident in their technology and customer support."

Airshare operates a nationwide fleet approaching 150 aircraft, ranging from turboprops to ultra long-range jets. Its Fractional Program offers fractional shares and jet cards for the popular Challenger 3500 and Phenom 300 aircraft, both of which are covered by Gogo's extensive Supplemental Type Certificate portfolio.

The agreement continues a long-standing partnership between Gogo and Airshare, in which 65 percent of its Phenom 300 aircraft have already been upgraded to Gogo AVANCE with plans to upgrade the remaining fleet in the next 12 months.

our mutual customers in North America and beyond with our family of connectivity services," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and chief operating officer. "AVANCE delivers improved performance compared to the currently installed legacy ATG systems and was designed to provide an easy upgrade path to new technologies like Gogo 5G and Gogo Galileo."

specifically, any size aircraft with an AVANCE system (L3, L5, SCS) installed can add the new global LEO service with a single fuselage-mounted antenna, available in two options (HDX or FDX) to address the specific needs of the customer and aircraft operator.

With its compact size, the HDX delivers fast, low latency performance across the full breadth of business aviation aircraft worldwide from light jets and turboprops to the largest business jets. The FDX antenna, designed in a larger form factor, offers even greater performance and three times the speeds of the HDX.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at .

About Airshare

Airshare fits the way you fly. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., the company offers a holistic suite of private aviation solutions including aircraft management, fractional ownership, EMBARK jet cards, charter services and third-party aircraft maintenance. Airshare operates a fleet of approximately 150 aircraft through its aircraft management, fractional ownership and jet card programs, all of which are offered to customers nationwide. The company also provides charter services internationally and aircraft maintenance in several locations throughout the country. Airshare has received IS-BAO Stage 3 and ARGUS Platinum designations, meeting the highest international standards for safe flight operations. For more information, visit .

