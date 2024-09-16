Autostore Introduces New Grid Capabilities, Including The Multi-Temperature Solution

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - Today, AutoStore introduces new Grid capabilities: the AutoStore Multi-Temperature Solution, an expanded 18-Level Grid, a Motorized Service Vehicle, and enhancements to the cube control software. Building on AutoStore's foundation of unmatched density, efficiency, and scalability, these innovations will help businesses maintain a competitive edge with their automated fulfillment solutions.







AutoStore unveils new Multi-Temperature Solution for frozen and chilled food, expanded 18-level grid, motorised service vehicle and software enhancements for a safer work environment and improved operational efficiency

'AutoStore is shifting to a regular cadence of product announcements, focusing on innovation and execution to better serve our customers. This fall, our new products directly address the challenges our customers face, while providing them with new tools to improve operational efficiency', said Mats Hovland Vikse, CEO of AutoStore.

'We continue to lead in automated fulfillment, innovating technology to tackle complex operational challenges. Today's announcements will enhance efficiency, reliability, and speed. We're particularly proud to introduce the Multi-Temperature Solution, which will be a game-changer for grocers and open new use cases for AutoStore', said Parth Joshi, CPO at AutoStore.

AutoStore's latest innovations include:



Multi-Temperature Solution . The Multi-Temperature Solution allows multiple temperature zones within a single AutoStore cube. It is designed for frozen and chilled environments with a temperature range of -25C in the frozen section to +6C in the cooled areas. The picking of frozen products occurs at the Ports in the chilled area to eliminate picking of items within extreme frozen temperatures, thus creating a better working environment for operators. This will allow customers to have a solution that can increase speed and efficiency with their frozen inventory. Two Multi-Temperature Solutions are already underway. The first is fully operational at Haugaland Storhusholdning, a Norwegian food distribution company, installed by StrongPoint. The second is for La Rserve des Saveurs and will be installed by Swisslog. The Multi-Temperature Solution will be available for order from Q1, 2025.

Expanded 18-Level Grid . The vertical reach of the AutoStore Grid is extended, increasing its height from 16 to 18 levels with 330 mm Bins, and 24 to 26 levels with 220 mm Bins. This expansion increases storage density by up to 12.5%. Additionally, adding two more levels allows fulfillment centers to reduce Grid floor space by up to 11%, without sacrificing accuracy, flexibility, or modularity. This capability is available for all customers implementing new Grid installations.

Motorized Service Vehicle . This safety tool provides an easier way to maneuver on top of the Grid when performing routine maintenance tasks. This ensures even greater system reliability for large customers while prioritizing worker safety. The Motorized Service Vehicle will be available for order from Q1, 2025.

Enhancements to our cube control software. With this fall announcement and quarterly updates going forward, AutoStore enhances its cube control software. Super users can now proactively address issues during breaks or off-hours, turning unplanned stops into planned interventions. Additionally, the Unify Analytics platform has been improved to provide even more comprehensive system oversight.

'It's been one quarter since I joined AutoStore, and we're now moving towards an exciting Product 2.0 strategy. Our goal is to solve more complex problems for our customers through robust technology and a strong feedback loop. With ~70,000 Robots in our fleet and growing, the future is bright. Hear more at our upcoming Capital Markets Day!', says Parth Joshi.On September 18, AutoStore will present the company's strategy and growth agenda at Capital Markets Day in Manchester. Access the webcast here .For more information about the product announcement, visit autostoresystem.Hashtag: #supplychain #automation #warehouse #autostore #freezer #Multi-Temperature

About AutoStore

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a technology company that develops order-fulfillment solutions to help businesses achieve efficiency gains within the storage and retrieval of goods. The company offers both hardware and software capabilities and the AutoStore technology is interoperable with other third-party solutions.

AutoStore is global, with ~1,550 Systems in 57 countries. All sales are distributed, designed, installed, and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators referred to as 'partners'.

AutoStore was founded in Nedre Vats, on the west coast of Norway. The company has offices in Norway, the U.S., the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Japan, Australia, and Singapore, as well as assembly facilities in Poland and Thailand.

