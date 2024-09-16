UN Security Council To Hold Meeting On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations has announced that the Security Council will hold a meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday morning, September 18.

In this session, Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and Sima Bahous, head of the UN Women, will present reports on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The UN Secretary-General's special representative is expected to present UNAMA's quarterly report on Afghanistan.

The UN Security Council has not provided further details about the meeting.

This session comes at a time when the has recently implemented a new law on religious guidance, imposing widespread restrictions on citizens, particularly women and girls.

Earlier, the UN mission in Afghanistan expressed concern over the law, stating that further limitations on people's rights and creating a constant atmosphere of fear would make international engagement with the Taliban more difficult.

As the Taliban's restrictions increase, the international community is under greater pressure to address human rights violations in Afghanistan, particularly concerning the treatment of women and girls.

The upcoming Security Council meeting is crucial for shaping future global responses to the evolving situation in Afghanistan, highlighting the challenges of engaging with a regime that continues to undermine basic freedoms.

