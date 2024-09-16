Iveco Group Showcases Its Multi-Energy Strategy And Launches Innovative Solutions At IAA Transportation 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Turin, 16th September 2024. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) plays a major role at IAA 2024, the international fair for logistics, commercial and the sector being held in Hannover, Germany, from 17th to 22nd September. Through its brands IVECO and FPT Industrial, the Group's extensive multi-energy offering is being showcased and several new products and innovations are being introduced.

Innovative vehicle line-up and global premieres

IVECO is exhibiting its extended line-up of vehicles powered by a diversified range of sources – including HVO, natural gas, bio-methane, electricity and hydrogen – while launching the global premiere of two new Battery Electric Vehicles: the S-eWay heavy-duty truck in its rigid configuration and the light chassis cab eMoovy.

The S-eWay 'Rigid' was designed from the ground up by IVECO, including the software on board. It has a driving range of up to 400 km and offers rapid charging capabilities that can provide 200 km of additional autonomy in less than 45 minutes. The new vehicle is equipped with an FPT Industrial electric axle and offers a total capacity of up to 490 kWh, making it optimal for urban and regional missions. This truck widens the heavy-duty electro-mobility offer of the S-eWay line-up, which already includes the articulated version.

The eMoovy, the fully battery electric chassis cab in the mid 2.5 to 3.5-ton segment, provides the ideal zero-emission solution for urban missions, including door-to-door deliveries. It has a range of up to 320 km, with the fastest charge in the segment: it can reach up to 100 km of additional autonomy in less than 10 minutes. The energy storage configurations have a total capacity of up to 76 kWh and the cab sets new standards in onboard living with car-like comfort. The eMoovy is manufactured by Hyundai and locally customised and distributed on the European market by IVECO, as the latest outcome of the successful partnership between Iveco Group and Hyundai Motor Company.

A vision for a zero-carbon future

Since its foundation, Iveco Group has employed a technology-neutral, multi-energy approach to decarbonisation in support of customers transitioning to zero-emission transport. The Group has the right solution ready for the distinct circumstances, requirements and missions of each customer, applying state-of-the-art technologies and offering all propulsion options.

On the IVECO stand, the public can see a prototype of the S-Way equipped with a special XCURSOR 13-litre Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine and a hybrid heavy-duty truck concept featuring an electric axle and the CURSOR 9-litre H2 engine range-extending system. These propulsions were developed by FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design and production of low-environmental impact powertrains.

FPT Industrial also has dedicated exhibit space at IAA where interactive displays showcase these engines and several other products. The already mentioned XCURSOR 13 is a multi-fuel single base engine designed with a common core and optimised to run on multiple fuels: diesel, natural gas, hydrogen. The CURSOR 9 H2 is a zero CO2 emission solution for heavy-duty transport, along with the new N67 Hythane prototype fuelled by a blend of hydrogen and methane. Also on display are the brand's latest generation of electrified axles for light, medium and heavy applications, and battery systems for light applications.

Enhanced services and new markets

IVECO and FPT Industrial are both exhibiting an array of services to enhance the customer experience, including the new on-board solutions that can be integrated into customer and third-party apps through the infotainment system, technologies that provide real time information to drivers, and engines connected to the control room for remote monitoring. There are several AI-based services on display as well that improve uptime, safety and productivity, such as predictive diagnosis, driver health monitoring and smart routing.

IVECO CAPITAL is also at IAA Transportation with its comprehensive range of financial services for the purchase, rent or lease of commercial vehicles to fit the always evolving needs of customers. In addition to financing, insurances and IVECO services, IVECO CAPITAL is exhibiting its latest services launched, including IVECO PAY and the mobility service card in collaboration with Eurowag. Also Premium Protect, the new comprehensive insurance coverage designed for the German market, is being presented.

GATE is showcasing its innovative pay-per-use business model designed for the long-term rental of green commercial vehicles and announcing its expansion into Germany, its second market after Italy.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, commented:“IAA Transportation is an important event for the global transport industry and an ideal forum for us to introduce our innovative line-ups of vehicles, engines and services. Iveco Group can truly offer a full range of solutions powered by all propulsion options; we are absolutely ready for whatever direction our industry takes because we have all the technologies, from natural gas to hydrogen combustion engines and from battery electric to hydrogen fuel cell propulsions. We have been a pioneer in alternative fuels for over 25 years and we remain fully committed to leading the energy transition with our solid product strategy, which is perfectly in line with our long-term investment plan and our technological roadmap.”

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 36,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 31 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company's website

