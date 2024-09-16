Mountains Of Chenab Valley Region Will Become Deep Graves Of Terrorists, Says Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah said on Monday that those terrorists who try to make J&K's mountains their safe haven will be buried so deep under the earth that they can rise again.

Addressing a BJP election rally in the hilly Paddar Nagseni Assembly constituency of J&K, Amit Shah said,“From wherever the terrorists come to make your mountain tops (Chenab Valley region) their safe haven, they must remember that our security forces and the brave people of this region will bury them so deep under the earth that they will never be able to rise again.”

He said that he had come to the Paddar Nagseni area for the first time where Mata Machal's shrine is situated.“I bow my head to Mata Machal and take a pledge that once you make Sunil Sharma (BJP candidate) victorious, I will come to pay my gratitude to the deity. You make Sunil Sharma win these elections and I promise to put the Machal Mata Yatra on the country's map,” he assured.

The Home Minister said the people of this region have seen terrorism during the 1990s and made great sacrifices and it is in this context that he promises to bury terrorism deep down under the earth.

“NC-Congress has made some promises. They said they would release terrorists if they came to power. I promise that so long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of this country, nobody can release terrorists from jails. We have strengthened VDCs (Village Defence Committees) by providing automatic SLR rifles. Let terrorists come from anywhere we will together bury them under the earth.

“NC-Congress is on one side of these elections and the BJP is on the other side. They say if they form the government they will bring back 370. Under 370 nobody could get reservations in J&K. I am watching the situation closely in Kashmir. Neither Farooq Abdullah nor Rahul Baba are going to form the government in J&K. They told Gujjars that if Paharis got reservations, the Gujjars would lose their share. We proved them wrong. You had been finding it impossible to see your children become graduates. And today, your children can become collectors and district police chiefs because of better education and reservation. We challenged their dynastic rule by holding Panchayat, urban bodies and Lok Sabha elections. They want to snatch the rights from our mothers and sisters if they come to power and you have to ensure that our mothers and sisters don't lose their rights," said Shah.

While highlighting his party's candidate, the Home Minister said,“Sunil Sharma did a good representation of your region in the delimitation commission. I have come to seek votes for him. Your MP (Dr Jitendra Singh) is in the PMO. You make Sunil Sharma your MLA and we will make him a big leader. Then both these two will do developmental and other works of this region. You strengthen our hands and we will bury terrorism. We will open treasures of Neelam (Sapphire mines), and we will get you jobs. We will develop tourism in this region and make it better than Pahalgam as a tourism destination."

“We will make the riverfront on the Tawi River. You will get priority in recruitment to paramilitary forces. They (NC-Congress) want two flags back, will you allow that? Two want two PMs and two constitutions. Will you allow that? NC -Congress always flourished terrorism. Remember 1990s? I want to ask Farooq Abdullah after he made an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi -- where did he go when terrorism took centre stage in Kashmir. He went to enjoy summers in London. Abdullahs, Gandhis and Muftis have insulted Maharaja Hari Singh. I learnt recently that Dr Karan Singh has written in his book that they did not allow his father to enter J&K when he was alive. Only his ashes came here. They threw out Kashmiri Pandits," said Shah.

“Nobody stands with a losing party. They befool people that they will get back Article 370. They can't do that. I want to ask Omar Abdullah one question. Sometimes you say you will not fight elections. Then you decide to fight elections from Ganderbal and when you find the youth in Ganderbal pitched against you, you file papers from Budgam as well. Let me tell you, from wherever you fight the election, you will lose it,” Amit Shah said.

He said that the NC and Congress were saying they would take us to task after September 4.“I want to ask the place where they intend to take us to task and we will be present there much before them,” he said.

He reminded the people of Paddar that without making any promise the BJP government gave the area a degree college, one ITI, and a district hospital.

“Today I promise you make our government and we will give you a hydropower project, an engineering college and 130 towers for better connectivity,” he assured voters.

He concluded his speech by saying that the Kashmir for which Sayama Prasad Mukherjee gave his life, belongs to India and no power can change this reality.