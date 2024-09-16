'Vasudha' Actor Abhishek Sharma Shares About His Journey From Engineering To Acting

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Abhishek Sharma, who will be seen playing the role of Nausheen Ali Sardar's son in the new show 'Vasudha', opened up on his journey on how he studied engineering and completed MBA, before pursuing his true passion for acting.

Priya Thakur and Nausheen will be seen playing the role of Vasudha and Chandrika respectively, while Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Chandrika's son- Devansh.

Devansh is a young man deeply devoted to his mother and abides by everything she believes or asks for. Interestingly, Abhishek's journey reflects a unique mix of ambition and creativity. He wasn't always destined for the glitz and glamour of the acting world.

Speaking about the same, Abhishek said: "I chose to pursue B.Tech and MBA out of personal interest, not because of any pressure. When I moved to Pune for my MBA, I realised I could also dedicate some time to acting. After college, I joined a theatre group in Pune, where I learned the craft."

"Gradually, I was getting better and started getting some work, and the story unfolded from there. Each step, whether it was in engineering, management, or theatre, taught me something valuable about myself and my aspirations. Soon I realised my love for acting as I loved to perform in front of people and leave a lasting impact on their hearts," he added.

'Vasudha' explores the intense dynamics between two women from contrasting worlds, clashing in their ideologies, temperaments, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, 'Vasudha' is based in Udaipur, and revolves around a self-made woman of power who lives by the rulebook she has laid down herself. With a heart of gold, she stands up for what is right.

It delves into the unexpected dynamics between two very different women, Chandrika (Nausheen) and Vasudha. Unlike typical love stories, this show focuses on their contrasting personalities and viewpoints, showing how their lives collide in surprising ways.

'Vasudha' will start airing from September 16 on Zee TV.