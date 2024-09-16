Death Toll From Israeli Strikes On Gaza Reaches 41,206

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Gaza of has announced that since October 7, 41,206 people have been killed and 95,337 in Israeli attacks.

Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official, stated that despite the high casualties, the group has“significant capabilities” to continue the war with Israel.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that in just the past 24 hours, at least 24 Palestinians were killed and 57 others injured in Israeli attacks.

According to the report, rescue teams are unable to reach many of the injured and retrieve bodies trapped under rubble and on roads. WAFA also stated that Israeli forces are preventing the movement of ambulances.

During a Friday meeting at the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed their strong support for Israel's security. They emphasized the need for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the protection of civilians by Israel.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, expressed regret over the lack of progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, the humanitarian crisis deepens, with restricted access to medical aid and growing international pressure for a ceasefire.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas underscores the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to reach a peaceful resolution while global leaders emphasize the importance of protecting civilians and resolving hostilities.

