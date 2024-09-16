Pleasant Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide - JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 16 (Petra)-- Pleasant weather conditions are forecast, on Monday, in most part of the Kingdom, while relatively hot weather is expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 26 degrees Celsius, and a low of 16 degrees.Highs in the city of Aqaba will reach 36 degrees during the day, sliding to 24 degrees at night.