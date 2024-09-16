MYL BERLIN Unites Berlin Spirit At London Fashion Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MYL BERLIN Metamorphosis SS25 at London Week

Metamorphosis SS25' merges Berlin"s underground with London"s rebellious fashion, celebrating London Fashion Week's 40th anniversary.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold statement of resilience and identity, MYL BERLIN, the only German brand featured on the official London Fashion Week schedule, is set to unveil its "Metamorphosis SS25" collection on September 16, 2024 in Berlin. The event will take place at the evocative Treehouse Berlin, with a live stream connecting directly to the global fashion epicenter of London. This landmark event coincides with the 40th anniversary of London Fashion Week, marking MYL BERLIN"s ascent from underground Berlin clubs to the forefront of international fashion. The runway show will open with a 14-person choir performance "Spielhagen" accompanied by a dance performance choreographed by Movement Director "Marie Zechiel".Born in the industrial town of Itzehoe (Germany), Seb SK, the designer behind MYL BERLIN embodies a life of contrasts. By night, he sewed in secret at just twelve years old, torn between societal expectations and an unrelenting passion for fashion. His early years in Berlin"s vibrant nightlife and art scenes fueled a deep understanding of self-expression, leading him to embrace his true identity as both an artist and an advocate for inclusivity.The "Metamorphosis SS25" collection is the culmination of this journey-a story that challenges norms, embraces diversity, and redefines what it means to be whole.Rejecting the notion that a broken mirror is a sign of misfortune, MYL BERLIN"s "Metamorphosis SS25" sees the beauty in fragmentation. Just as a disco ball reflects light in countless directions, this collection pieces together the fragments of identity, crafting a new whole that shines even brighter. It"s a narrative of strength drawn from adversity, a celebration of diversity, and a rejection of the binary definitions that have long constrained fashion.The collection marries Neo-Futuristic tailoring with eco-conscious practices, embracing zero-waste pattern making, low-impact dyes, and local production. In a pioneering move, MYL BERLIN"s "Blind Casting" process challenges the superficiality of traditional fashion shows, selecting models based on their beliefs and ambitions rather than their looks. This commitment to authenticity ensures that the diversity showcased is real and meaningful, not just a marketing ploy."Every piece in this collection is a reflection of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped us," says Sebastian SK the designer of MYL BERLIN. "By simply being true to ourselves, we have the power to inspire and ignite change in the world around us."At a time when the world is grappling with division, MYL BERLIN stands as a beacon of unity. It is a reminder that fashion can be a powerful force for social change. As the only German brand at this year"s London Fashion Week, MYL BERLIN honors the platform"s legacy of challenging the status quo while pushing the boundaries of what fashion can achieve.Journalists, fashion editors, and industry insiders are invited to witness this groundbreaking moment. RSVP to secure your place at the show in Berlin, schedule interviews with the designer, or request additional media materials by contacting Ayham Hussein, Creative Director, ...About MYL BERLIN:MYL BERLIN was founded in 2018 with the mission to disrupt the conventional norms of fashion. Through a unique blend of avant-garde design, sustainability, and inclusivity, the brand has rapidly ascended to become a symbol of the "New Normal" in fashion. Recognized for its innovative approach, MYL BERLIN is now a trailblazer on the global stage, breaking barriers as the only German brand featured at London Fashion Week.MYL BERLIN"s London Fashion Week Runway Show on September 16, 2024, is kindly sponsored and supported by SCAVI & RAY, Sonett, Dall"Armi, Treehouse Berlin, and Spielhagen.The After-Show Party will be open-end and the DJs are the incredible Sarah Wild, shotbystanley and DJ Postmodern

