Golden Elite Deco Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Luxury Home Renovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Golden Elite Deco marks 20 years, offering updated bathroom vanities and flooring at its Montreal stores, with upcoming events and future plans.

DOLLARD-DES-ORMEAUX, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Golden Elite Deco is observing its 20th anniversary this year. Since its establishment in 2004, the company has been providing bathroom vanity and flooring solutions in Montreal.Over the past two decades, Golden Elite Deco has expanded from one location to four retail stores and two distribution centers. This expansion reflects the company's ongoing effort to address the needs of the home renovation market. The company employs 50 individuals who contribute to maintaining a range of products for various renovation requirements.To mark its 20th anniversary, Golden Elite Deco is organizing events at its Montreal locations. These events will include informational sessions and offers for customers, aimed at sharing information about current trends and products available in the home renovation field.Golden Elite Deco's product offerings, which include bathroom vanities, have been adjusted over time based on market trends and customer feedback. The company's inventory has evolved to meet the changing needs and preferences of its customers. Those looking to buy bathroom vanity can visit the company's stores to explore the available options.The company's 20-year milestone reflects a period of growth and adaptation. Golden Elite Deco has continuously monitored industry developments and customer preferences, making adjustments to its product range as needed. The company operates several flooring store locations in Montreal, providing various flooring solutions to meet different needs.The company has also engaged in community initiatives over the years, including supporting local events and providing resources for home renovation. This involvement demonstrates its commitment to contributing to the local community beyond its business activities.Looking ahead, Golden Elite Deco plans to continue adjusting its product offerings and engaging with the community. Future plans may include updates to the product inventory and additional community initiatives. The company will continue to observe changes in the home renovation market and adjust its offerings accordingly.For further details about the 20th-anniversary events and product range, interested parties can visit the company's website or contact the media representative. The website includes information about the company's history, current products, and upcoming events.About Golden Elite Deco:Founded in 2004, Golden Elite Deco provides home renovation products, specializing in bathroom vanity and flooring. The company operates four retail stores and two distribution centers in Montreal. Over the past 20 years, Golden Elite Deco has worked to meet the needs of homeowners through its product offerings and services.Contact Information:Name: Daniel BargCompany: Golden Elite DecoEmail: ...Address: 88 boul. Brunswick, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Canada, H9B2C5Phone Number: 514-684-4209Country: CanadaWebsite:

