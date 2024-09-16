Economic Calendar of the Week: Copom and Fed Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The economic calendar for the week from Monday (16) to Friday (20) will have important national and international events for investors to keep on their radar.



The domestic agenda begins with the Focus Report on Monday (16). The document prepared by the Central (BC) brings the main economic forecasts of the market.



The trade balance will be released in Brazil and the Eurozone, indicating the values of imports and exports of goods.



On Tuesday (17), the inflation measurement in the weekly Consumer Price (CPI) of the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) will be released, with results for the city of São Paulo.



Another highlight is the General Price Index-10 (IGP-10), which records inflation in the period between the 11th day of the previous month and the 10th day of the current month.



Abroad, we will see the ZEW survey in Germany, on economic sentiment for September. In the US, industrial production for August and retail sales will be released.







On Wednesday (18), the market awaits the announcement of the basic Selic interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).



The Selic rate is currently at 10.50% per year. The market does not rule out the possibility that at the next meeting the BC will decide to raise the rate - analysts predict that it could rise to 12% by the end of the year.



On this day, the monetary policy decision will also be announced by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US Central Bank).



According to the minutes released by the US BC on August 21, the "vast majority" of committee members expect it to be appropriate to cut interest rates at the meeting.



In Argentina, we will have the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter. To complete, in the Eurozone, the CPI for August will be released.



On Thursday (19), another monetary policy decision announcement will be made, this time from the Bank of England, the central bank of the United Kingdom.

Economic Calendar of the Week: Copom and Fed Decisions

Brazil will see the second preview of the IGP-M (Market), known as rent inflation, which calculates the price variation from the 21st day of the previous month to the 20th day of the collection month.



In the United States, the Philadelphia Fed will bring the September activity index. It's also interesting to pay attention to the publication of the country's weekly unemployment aid claims.



On the last business day of the month, Friday (20), it's the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) turn to announce the basic interest rate.



In Germany, investors will be able to see the Producer Price Index (PPI), an inflation indicator that measures the variation in average prices received by national producers of goods and services.



The PPI provides crucial insights into inflationary pressures at the producer level. In the Eurozone, it's time to follow the consumer confidence result for this month.



Still without a date or time of disclosure, the Brazilian Federal Revenue will publish the collection of taxes and contributions for August, while in Germany retail sales will be released.

Economic Calendar of the Week, September 16 to September 20

Monday, September 16

Brazil







8:00 AM: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)



8:25 AM: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)



10:15 AM: FGV: GDP Monitor (Jul)

3:00 PM: Secex: Trade balance (weekly)





6:00 AM: Trade balance (Jul)







5:00 AM: FIPE: CPI (weekly)



8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-10 (Sep)

10:00 AM: CNI: Industrial Survey (Sep)





6:00 AM: ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey (Sep)







9:30 AM: Retail sales (Aug)

10:15 AM: Industrial production (Aug)







2:30 PM: BCB: Exchange Flow (weekly)

6:30 PM: BCB: Announcement of the basic interest rate





6:00 AM: Consumer Price Index (Aug) - final





2:30 PM: International reserves (weekly)





3:00 PM: Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision





4:00 PM: GDP (2nd quarter)







8:00 AM: FGV: IGP-M (2nd preview) (Sep)

10:00 AM: CNI: Construction Industry Survey





8:00 AM: Central Bank will announce monetary policy decision







9:30 AM: Philadelphia Fed activity index (Sep)

9:30 AM: Unemployment aid claims (weekly)





INEGI: IOAE (Jul)





1:00 AM: BoJ: Announcement of the basic interest rate





3:00 AM: Producer Price Index (Aug)





11:00 AM: Consumer confidence (Sep) - preliminary





Federal Revenue: Collection of taxes and contributions (Aug)





Retail sales (May)



Economic Calendar of the Week: Copom and Fed Decisions