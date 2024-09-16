(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday, September 15, 2024, the FBI launched an investigation into a possible assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.



The incident occurred at International Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Secret Service agents spotted an armed man hiding in bushes near the golf course.



Agents opened fire on the suspect, who fled the scene leaving behind an AK-47 rifle, two backpacks, and a GoPro camera.



A witness managed to photograph the suspect's vehicle and license plate. Shortly after, authorities apprehended a man identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58 years old.



Trump was approximately 300-500 meters from the shooter at the time of the incident. The former president was unharmed and informed his supporters via email that he was "safe and well." He stated, "Nothing will slow me down. I will never surrender!"







This marks the second attemp on Trump's life in two months. In July, he suffered an ear injury during a rally in Pennsylvania. That incident resulted in the deaths of the shooter and a spectator.



The White House reported that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were notified of the event. Harris declared, "Violence has no place in America."

FBI Investigates Second Assassination Attempt on Trump in Florida

The incident raises questions about the security of presidential candidates and growing political polarization in the United States.



Authorities continue to investigate the case, seeking to understand the suspect's motivations and potential security protocol failures.



Local law enforcement worked closely with the Secret Service to secure the area and gather evidence. The FBI has taken charge of the investigation due to its federal nature.



Trump's campaign team released a statement thanking law enforcement for their swift action. They also called for calm among supporters and urged against politicizing the incident.



Political analysts suggest this event may impact the upcoming November elections, potentially influencing voter sentiment and campaign strategies.



Security measures for all candidates are likely to be reevaluated and strengthened in light of these recent attempts.

