Chris White Appointed As EMEA Chief Revenue Officer At Snapfulfil

Chris White promoted to EMEA CRO at SnapFulfil, driving UK growth and expansion into Europe & Middle East. Meet him at Ecommerce Expo, Sept 18-19, London.

- Chris White, EMEA CROLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SnapFulfil , a leading provider of cloud based warehouse management solutions, is proud to announce the of Chris White to EMEA Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective July 1, 2024. In his new role, Chris will oversee revenue generation and strategic expansion across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, furthering SnapFulfil's position as a market leader.Chris joined SnapFulfil earlier this year as Head of Sales for EMEA, bringing extensive experience in software solutions and the logistics industry. His promotion reflects his exceptional performance and dedication to driving SnapFulfil's growth in key regions. As EMEA CRO, Chris will focus on growing market share in the UK and expanding the company's presence across Europe and the Middle East."SnapFulfil is a forward-thinking company with an exceptional product range that truly leads the market," Chris said. "I am excited to further grow our market share in the UK and extend our presence in Europe and the Middle East. Our innovative cloud based warehouse management solutions are helping businesses navigate the challenges of modern logistics."Chris will continue to lead the sales of SnapFulfil's existing software solutions, alongside Synergy's bespoke robotics offerings, across EMEA. His wealth of experience, including roles at Parcel2Go and Pitney Bowes, has equipped him to drive SnapFulfil's growth in one of the world's most dynamic regions.Meet Chris White at the Ecommerce Expo 2024In addition to his new role, Chris White will be representing SnapFulfil at the upcoming Ecommerce Expo, the UK's largest eCommerce event, taking place on September 18-19, 2024 at ExCel London. This event is a must-attend for B2B and B2C companies involved in eCommerce, offering insights into logistics, operations, customer acquisition, and more.SnapFulfil invites attendees to visit their booth and meet Chris White in person to discuss how their innovative warehouse management solutions can drive business success. Don't miss the opportunity to connect and explore the latest trends in eCommerce logistics.About SnapFulfilSnapFulfil, a Synergy Logistics company, has been at the forefront of warehouse management technology for over 50 years. Synergy's cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS), SnapFulfil, delivers cutting edge technology and rapid return on investment using a proprietary and highly configurable workflow rules engine. With flexibility at its core, SnapFulfil is quick and easy to implement and can swiftly adapt to meet evolving fulfillment demands that ultimately improves warehouse efficiency. Synergy's latest breakthrough technology, the award-winning SnapControl, is a multi-agent orchestration platform (MAO) that provides a device agnostic, unified approach to automation. SnapControl provides seamless and efficient orchestration of all warehouse devices and robots, with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value. Recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for its innovative approach, SnapFulfil offers robust, cloud-based solutions that help businesses optimize their warehousing operations and stay competitive in a fast-paced market.For media inquiries, please contact:Gitte Willemsens

