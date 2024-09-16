Rivada, Peraton Join Forces For Global Mission-Critical Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Outernet's secure backbone in space brings an unparalleled level of security to

government & defense communications

Highlights:



Rivada to launch a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Peraton will integrate its capabilities with Rivada's Outernet to create a unique combining satellite and terrestrial capabilities for ultra-low latency, high speed, unparalleled security and true global coverage Deployment starts in 2025 with global coverage by 2026 and full deployment expected by mid-2028

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peraton , a next-generation national security company and transformative enterprise IT provider, is partnering with Rivada Space Networks

to offer a unique, ultra-secure low earth orbit network capability to support mission-critical U.S. government communications around the globe.

Rivada's Outernet. The first unified global communications network.

Continue Reading

Based in the U.S., Peraton is already using first generation LEO constellations; the company will now work with Rivada Space Networks by to ensure that its customers have access to the latest innovation in secure space architecture as part of their trusted and highly differentiated national security solutions.



As the first unified global communications network, Rivada's Outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances.

And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to share data securely between widely distributed sites.

"We are committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions to the US government," said Chris Valentino, chief innovation officer at Peraton.

"By establishing a highly secure global communications backbone, the Outernet not only fortifies digital infrastructure on a global scale, but it sets the stage for a fresh surge of innovation for our US government customers to expand their capabilities to meet new challenging mission needs." He added: "By tapping into a truly independent global network, we can offer a new level of security, performance and global reach."

Declan Ganley, CEO, Rivada Space Networks, said: "We are delighted to be working with Peraton to enhance their portfolio of services for national security, intelligence, federal and commercial customers. Unlike traditional "gap-filler" LEO systems which bridge the last mile between the satellite and the nearest gateway, Rivada's game-changing Outernet is a fully inter-connected, MEF compliant private space network that re-defines connectivity in terms of security, latency, capacity, efficiency, and coverage. It is fast becoming the system of choice for secure data communications."



About the Outernet:

The Outernet

is the first unified global communications network. Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous MEF-compliant optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service available in 2026.



Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn:

Twitter: @rivadaspace



Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected] m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

About

Peraton :

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies to protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains: land, sea, space, air, and cyberspace. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do what can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit peraton to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.



Media Contacts

Matt McQueen, Chief Communications Officer

Peraton

Tel: +1 (703) 668-3448

Email: [email protected]

Daniel F. Drummond, External Communications

Peraton

Tel: +1 (202) 243-8621

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE Rivada Space Networks

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED