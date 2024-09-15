Alvarez Defends His Three World Boxing Titles
Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez has successfully defended his titles
in three different world championship organizations,
Azernews reports.
In a recent bout, Alvarez retained his world champion titles in
the 76.2 kg weight class from the World Boxing Council (WBC), World
Boxing Association (WBA), and World Boxing Organization (WBO).
He achieved this by securing a unanimous decision victory over
Puerto Rican challenger Edgar Berlanga in a 12-round fight held in
Las Vegas. Alvarez, aged 34, has defended his WBC and WBA titles
for the seventh time and his WBO title for the fifth time.
