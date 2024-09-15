Binali Yildirim Congratulates Azerbaijan On 106Th Anniversary Of Baku's Liberation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yıldırım congratulates Azerbaijan on 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation, Azernews reports, citing the post Yildirim shared on his official "X" account.

"On the occasion of the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation from occupation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmly greet my Azerbaijani brothers with love," the post reads.