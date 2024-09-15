Binali Yildirim Congratulates Azerbaijan On 106Th Anniversary Of Baku's Liberation
Chairman of Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic
States Binali Yıldırım congratulates Azerbaijan on 106th
anniversary of Baku's liberation, Azernews
reports, citing the post Yildirim shared on his official "X"
account.
"On the occasion of the 106th anniversary of Baku's liberation
from occupation, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmly
greet my Azerbaijani brothers with love," the post reads.
