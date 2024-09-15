Sybiha Calls On Partners: Let Ukraine Strike Back
Date
9/15/2024 3:12:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following another attack by Russian troops on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha once again called on partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine.
Another barbaric Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. At least 30 injured, including children. We need partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons so that Ukraine can destroy Russian airfields, bombers, and launch sites,” he posted on social media platform X .
Read also:
Russian strike on Kharkiv: Injury
toll grows to 35
“Let Ukraine strike back,” Sybiha added.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv.
Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov
MENAFN15092024000193011044ID1108676023
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.