Sybiha Calls On Partners: Let Ukraine Strike Back

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following another attack by Russian on a residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's Foreign Andrii Sybiha once again called on partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine.

Another barbaric Russian strike on a residential building in Kharkiv. At least 30 injured, including children. We need partners to lift all restrictions on the use of weapons so that Ukraine can destroy Russian airfields, bombers, and launch sites,” he posted on social X .

Russian strike on Kharkiv:toll grows to 35

“Let Ukraine strike back,” Sybiha added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv.

Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov