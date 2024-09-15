Public Enterprises Minister Inspects New Factories In El-Mahalla

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Shimi, of Public Enterprises, conducted a field visit to Misr Spinning and Weaving Company in El-Mahalla, a subsidiary of the Holding Company of Cotton, Spinning, Weaving, and Garments, as part of his ongoing site visits to monitor project updates and accelerate execution progress.

Accompanied by Ashraf El Gendy, Governor of Gharbia, Shimi inspected the Ghazl 1 factory, which is now the largest spinning factory in the world, approximately 183,000 spindles under one roof on a 62,000-square-meter area. The factory's targeted production capacity is around 30 tonnes of yarn daily. All new machinery has been installed following the completion of construction work, with trial operations set to begin shortly.

Shimi also checked the progress at the Ghazl 4 factory, the first of the new factories in the development project, which has 71,808 spindles and a production capacity of 15 tonnes of yarn per day. Additionally, he reviewed the ongoing work at Ghazl 6, the construction of the textile complex for preparations and dyeing, and the new power station project.

The Minister met with contractors and project consultants to assess the implementation progress. He urged faster completion rates and intensified efforts to finish the project. He also called for daily on-site monitoring of all sites. During the visit, Shimi toured existing textile factories and the fibre complex to follow up on production operations, accompanied by Ahmed Shaker, Executive Managing Director of the Cotton, Spinning, and Weaving Holding Company, and Ahmed Badr, Managing Director of Misr Spinning and Weaving Company.

Shimi emphasized that Misr Spinning and Weaving in El Mahalla is one of Egypt's industrial giants, playing a significant role in the national project for the development of the textile industry. This initiative aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to revitalize this sector, along with the continued oversight from Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly. The project supports the national economy by covering all stages of production-from cotton cultivation and trade to ginning, spinning, weaving, dyeing, and finishing, culminating in final products. Shimi highlighted the need for collaboration with private sector partners to supply locally produced yarns instead of relying on imports, fulfilling domestic market needs, and expanding exports. He also stressed the importance of training workers and enhancing their skills.

Governor Ashraf El Gendy praised the company's development, noting that Egypt places special importance on improving the competitiveness of the textile sector. He stated that these efforts significantly boost the national economy, meet local market demands, and increase exports. El Gendy affirmed that the company's upgrades will multiply production capacity, with worker training and development being key factors in restoring the company's historic global success in the textile industry.