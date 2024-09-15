Health Minister Meets Gulf Health Council Chief, WHO Reional Director, Gavi CEO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari on Sunday held separate meetings with several officials.

In a meeting with the Director General of the Executive Office of the Gulf Health Council, Sulaiman bin Saleh Al Dakhil, the two sides discussed Qatar's preparations to host the 10th GCC Health Ministers Committee meeting and the 87th GCC Health Ministers Council, due in October. The deliberations also covered the cooperation between the State of Qatar and the GCC Health Council, and the Council's key activities and future projects.

In a virtual meeting with WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Hanan Hassan Balkhy, they tackled the State of Qatar's preparations for hosting the 71st WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean (RC71) in October, and ways to boost the Qatar-WHO collaboration.

HE Dr. Al Kuwari discussed with CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr. Sania Nishtar, the Qatar-Gavi cooperation to support vaccine access for all countries, specially those in conflict.

