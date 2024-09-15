Natural Fiber Composites Market A Long-Term Investment Will Bring Potential Growth Opportunities For Key Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natural Fiber Composites Forecast

The increasing demand for natural fiber composites in the sector and the growing need for more fuel-efficient, lighter, and electric vehicles.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Natural Fiber Composites Market by Fiber Type (Wood, Cotton, Flax, Kenaf, Hemp, Others), by (Injection Molding, Compression Molding, Others), by Application (Automotive, Electronics, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032" reveals significant growth prospects in the natural fiber composites (NFC) market. According to the report, the market, valued at $4.2 billion in 2022, is projected to reach $8.3 billion by 2032, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the forecast period.Key Drivers of Market GrowthThe increasing demand for natural fiber composites in the construction sector and the growing need for more fuel-efficient, lighter, and electric vehicles are major contributors to market expansion. However, certain challenges, including high costs and issues like poor compatibility with polymeric or cement matrices, concrete cracks due to swelling, solvent absorption, and reduced toughness in high humidity environments, are hindering market growth. Nevertheless, the enforcement of strict environmental regulations on synthetic fibers is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.Fiber Type Insights: Wood to Maintain DominanceBy fiber type, the wood segment accounted for the largest share of market revenue in 2022, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total. Wood natural fiber composites (NFCs) are more cost-effective compared to traditional materials like metals. Moreover, wood fibers improve the mechanical and thermal properties of composites, making them more resistant to wear and weathering. The wood segment is expected to continue leading the market, growing at a 7.65% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.Application Insights: Automotive Sector to LeadIn terms of application, the automotive segment dominated in 2022, holding over half of the total market revenue. The trend is set to continue with the segment projected to register a 7.55% CAGR during the forecast period. Automotive NFCs offer significant weight reduction over traditional materials, resulting in enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions-key factors in complying with stringent environmental regulations.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the WayRegionally, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, contributing more than two-fifths of the global market share. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.59% through 2032. Rapid industrialization and increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance materials in Asia-Pacific are major factors fueling market growth.Major Market PlayersProminent companies in the global NFC market include:- TECNARO GMBH- Polyvlies- Lingrove Inc.- Green Dot Bioplastics Inc.- Bcomp Ltd.- UPM- Procotex- Plasthill Oy- JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG- DuPontThese companies employ strategies such as product innovation, expansion, and partnerships to strengthen their market positions.Obtain Report Details:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

