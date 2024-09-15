Prime Minister Meets Djibouti Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Sunday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti HE Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.