Qterminals Ensures Providing Safe Working Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QTerminals ensures providing a safe working environment for all ‬employees, contractors and visitors. Hamad is not only becoming a hub of regional trade but the facility also maintains high standards for workers safety.

In a recent post on its X platform, QTerminals noted that total man-hours worked stood at 3.688 million year-to-date and it achieved 3.011 million safe/lost time incident free man-hours While total man-hours worked totalled 491,906 in August 2024.

Recently, the company announced a significant milestone in its sustainability journey, becoming the first company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the third in Asia within the Water Transport (Ports and Services) sector to receive approval for its Near-Term Target commitment from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The SBTi has verified that QTerminals is dedicated to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 46.6% by the year 2030. This ambitious target reflects the company's proactive approach to mitigating climate impact and advancing towards a more sustainable future.

QTerminals, a leading port and terminal operator, has reached a significant milestone by exceeding 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) at its flagship facility, Hamad Port, since the start of operations. This landmark achievement underscores the port's pivotal role in global maritime logistics and its continued growth and success in the industry.

Since starting operations in 2016, Hamad Port has rapidly evolved into a critical hub for international shipping, catering to the needs of all major global shipping lines.