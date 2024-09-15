Dubai Becomes World's First Paperless Government

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Officials in Dubai acknowledged on Saturday that the emirate had become the world's first paperless government. Thereby, achieving the goals of the Dubai Paperless Strategy. It was established in 2018.



The Dubai Paperless Strategy is fully implemented across Dubai. No Dubai employee or consumer will require to print any paper documents or transactions unless they wish to do so. Printing can be done at a variety of locations, including service and typing centers.



The Dubai Paperless Strategy was conducted in five phases. Each involves a distinct set of Dubai government organizations. The strategy had fully implemented throughout all 45 government entities in the emirate.

It is executed through five phases. More than 1,800 digital services and over 10,500 important transactions are provided by these organizations.

