New Arrest For The Murder Of 29 Year Old National Police Sergeant Jonathan Espinoza
9/15/2024 3:20:17 AM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
As of September 12, three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of National Police Sergeant
Jonathan Espinoza, 29 years old.
The homicide occurred on September 5, 2024 in the Ciudad Radial sector, Juan Díaz district.
The Public Prosecutor's Office and the National Police reported on Thursday the arrest of a man in the Veranillo sector, district of San Miguelito. This person is linked to investigations for the crime of homicide and attempted homicide.
Espinoza, a member of the National Police Intelligence Directorate, was shot several times while performing surveillance work at a convenience store on Calle 14 in Ciudad Radial. An employee of this establishment was also injured in the attack. The first person arrested in this case is a retired captain of the National Police, who was identified as the former partner of Sergeant Espinoza. The second arrest, of a man, was made during a raid on a residence in Torrijos Carter, San Miguelito.
According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, Espinoza had received threats before his murder.
