New Balance Announces Made in USA Fall/Winter Collection

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (September 12, 2024) – New Balance has launched its Made in USA Seasonal Fall/Winter Collection, introducing a new range of silhouettes in fall-inspired seasonal shades and varied neutrals.



The regional release features two 993s and a 990v6, each designed in nature-inspired palette. The first 993 features an earthy brown ‘mushroom’ and ‘midnight violet’ color up while the other flaunts a lighter palette featuring a seasonal ‘olive leaf’ and ‘maize’ accents. Complimenting these is the 990v6 set to drop on September 26th, in dark grape tones of ‘rich oak’. Additionally, the Made in USA collection includes a selection of new silhouettes, led by everyday staples in sherpa fleece, alongside core pieces in new colors.



The launch builds on the brand’s vision to honor its rich history and artistry, elevating timeless classics with a fresh perspective.



The Made in USA Fall/Winter Collection will be available across New Balance stores and at select retailer partners.







