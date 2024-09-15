Summer Ban For Outdoor Work In Qatar Lifted Today: Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour announced the conclusion of the ban on outdoor work during summer today, September 15, 2024.

It further added that outdoor work in the country can resume as normal, but with adherence to and safety standards.

To protect workers from the dangers of heat stress in the summer, the Ministry of Labour every year announces a ban on working in open spaces during day time from 10am to 3:30pm.

The summer ban enforcement is as per the Ministerial No. 17 of 2021 regarding the necessary precautions to protect workers from the dangers of heat stress during summer.